Joint Statement of the African Union and the United Nations on Guinea-Bissau: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, express concern over the protracted political crisis in Guinea-Bissau despite the multiple opportunities offered to the main political stakeholders to arrive at a consensual […]

Joint Statement of the African Union and the United Nations on Guinea-Bissau: The Chairperson of th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...