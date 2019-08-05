Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 Tipped Off in Orlando

The Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 tipped off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida this morning with current and former NBA (https://www.NBA.com) and WNBA players welcoming 316 young boys and girls from 40 countries from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe. Document links: http://bit.ly/334O1H8 http://bit.ly/2Yrw4Uq Orlando Magic legend Dennis Scott […]

