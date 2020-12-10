Kenya Rugby welcomes Peter Harding

High Performance Consultant Peter Harding has joined the Kenya Rugby Union ([KRU.co.ke](http://www.KRU.co.ke)) on a three month, renewable secondment from World Rugby. During his secondment, Harding will be tasked with assisting the KRU prepare its teams, specifically the KRU Women’s 7s for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He will also assist the KRU women’s 15s team […]

