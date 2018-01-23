Kenyan bloggers partner to start a Kenyan Tech podcast

With more and more Kenyans consuming digital content, five Kenyan bloggers have come together to start 24BIT ([http://APO.af/nuec2h](http://apo.af/nuec2h)), a Kenyan technology podcast. The bloggers Nixon Kanali [(TechTrendske.co.ke](https://techtrendske.co.ke/)), Emmanuel Chenze ([AndroidKenya.com](https://androidkenya.com/)), Kaluka Wanjala ([TechArena.co.ke](http://www.techarena.co.ke/)), David… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/kenyan-bloggers-partner-to-start-a-kenyan-tech-podc...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...