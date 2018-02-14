Kinshasa joins flydubai’s growing network in Africa

– Dubai-based carrier to start operating daily flights to the Congolese capital from 15 April with an enroute stop in Entebbe – Carrier grows network in Africa to 13 destinations in 10 countries. Dubai-based flydubai (https://news.flydubai.com) has announced the start of flights to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from […]

