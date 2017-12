The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), deployed in Liberia since 1 September, has been accompanying Liberia’s election process, including all stages of complaints and appeals. On 21 December, the Supreme Court dismissed a Bill of Information seeking a further stay on the 26 December run-off date and determined that, in setting this date, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...