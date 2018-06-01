Launch Of Handbook on Sustainable Small-Scale Gold Mining Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis (CEIA) (30th May 2018, Ampomaah Tourist Hotel, East Legon)

On May 30, 2018, in Ampomaah Tourist Hotel, East Legon, the launching ceremony of a handbook on sustainable small-scale mining financed by France was held in the presence of François PUJOLAS, Ambassador of France, M. Kofi TETTEH, Head of Small-scale mining Department Minerals Commission, and M. Kwame AHUMAH, representing ministry of Lands and natural resources. […]

On May 30, 2018, in Ampomaah Tourist Hotel, East Legon, the launching ceremony of a handbook on sustainable small-scale mini...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...