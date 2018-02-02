Libya: United Nations expert calls for roadmap to tackle plight of thousands who have fled homes

Libya must intensify its efforts to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people who have been forced from their homes, a United Nations expert has concluded after an official visit to the country. Lasting solutions must be found for all those affected, including a new government plan and better coordination on the ground, […]

Libya must intensify its efforts to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people who have been forced from their homes, a United Nations expert has concl...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...