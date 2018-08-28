Life After Coal and Greenpeace Africa slam inclusion of new coal in Electricity Plan

The inclusion of new coal in the updated draft Integrated Resource Plan for Electricity (IRP) will cost South Africa close to R20 billion more than we need to spend, and will make electricity more expensive for all South Africans. If the Department of Energy were to publish the least-cost plan that civil society organisations have […]

The inclusion of new coal in the updated draft Integrated Resource Plan for Electricity (IRP) will cost South Africa close to R20 billion more than we need...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...