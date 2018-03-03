MONUSCO chief condemns targeted attacks against civilians in Ituri

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leila Zerrougui, remains gravely concerned by the violence in Djugu territory, Ituri province, that has resulted in the killing of dozens of people since January 2018. The most recent attack occurred on 1 March 2018 in the village of Maze, […]

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leila Zerrougui, remains gravely...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...