Madagascar: The African Development Bank Approves $43 Million Loan to Finance Second Phase of Power Transmission Project


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) has approved a loan of UA 30 million ($42.9) million to finance the second phase of a major power transmission and interconnection project in Madagascar. The Power Transmission Network Reinforcement and Interconnection Project in Madagascar (PRIRTEM-II) includes the construction of a 135-km, 220 kV interconnection […]

