Merck Foundation Marks ‘World Cancer Day’ this Year in Uganda and Tanzania

– Merck Foundation conducts their post-training evaluation for their first graduate of ‘Merck Oncology Fellowship Program’ in Tanzania – Merck Foundation commits to long-term partnership with Uganda minister of health through providing one and two years oncology fellowship in India, Egypt, and Malaysia for Ugandan doctors – Following the ‘We Can. I can’ theme of […]

– Merck Foundation conducts their post-training evaluation for their first graduate of ‘Merck Oncol...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...