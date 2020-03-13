http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Merck Foundation meet the President of Namibia to underscore their long-term partnership with the First Lady of Namibia to break infertility stigma


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2020


Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) launched their programs in partnership with Namibia’s First Lady together with Ministry of Health & Social Service and Ministry of Education; Merck Foundation to train doctors in the fields Cancer, Diabetes and Fertility Care to build healthcare capacity in the country; Merck Foundation to train media to break the stigma of infertility […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) launched their programs in partnership with Namibia’s Firs...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/03/2020

Tchad : un établissement saccagé par des manifestants à N'Djamena

Tchad : un établissement saccagé par des manifestants à N'Djamena

Tchad : la "stigmatisation" d'un juge entraine le report du procès Inoua Tchad : la "stigmatisation" d'un juge entraine le report du procès Inoua 12/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Administration du territoire

12/03/2020

Tchad : à Mongo, les étudiants en colère

12/03/2020

Tchad : un établissement saccagé par des manifestants à N'Djamena

12/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La STE résolument engagée à décliner un plan de réformes des plus audacieux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/03/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist»

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist»

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ? Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ? 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

ANALYSE - 12/03/2020 - Nj Ayuk

Chute des cours du pétrole : une opportunité pour les producteurs africains ?

Chute des cours du pétrole : une opportunité pour les producteurs africains ?

"Je suis de la génération égalité : levez-vous pour les droits des femmes" "Je suis de la génération égalité : levez-vous pour les droits des femmes" 07/03/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Samora Machel : a luta continua ! Samora Machel : a luta continua ! 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

© 2019 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter