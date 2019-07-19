Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of Malawi to build healthcare capacity and break infertility stigma in the country


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) to launch their programs in partnership with First Lady of Malawi and Ministries of Health, Information, Education and Gender; Merck foundation to train Malawian doctors in the fields Cancer, Diabetes and Fertility Care to improve access to equitable and quality healthcare in the country; Merck Foundation to launch a storybook to teach […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) to launch their programs in partnership with First Lady of Mal...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



