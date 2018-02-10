Merck Foundation signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with African First Ladies Organization to build Cancer and Fertility Care Capacity in their Countries

[Merck Foundation](https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_MainPage) ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)), a non-profit organization and a subsidiary of Merck KGaA Germany ([www.Merck.com](http://www.merck.com/)), signs Memorandum of Understanding -MoU with the African First Ladies Organization with the aim to achieve the objectives of raising awareness, building professional… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/merck-foundation-signs-mou-with-african-first-ladie...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...