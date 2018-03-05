Minister Davies and Deputy Minister Magwanishe to Attend the African Union Ministers Trade Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies and Deputy Minister Mr. Bulelani Magwanishe will attend the African Union Ministers of Trade (AMOT) meeting in Kigali, Rwanda from 8-9 March 2018. The Ministers of Trade will consider the concluded legal instruments to establish the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ahead of the Extra-Ordinary […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies and Deputy Minister Mr. Bulelani Magwanishe will attend the African Union Minister...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...