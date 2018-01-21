Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Minister Mokonyane to Represent President Zuma at the Liberian Inauguration


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Janvier 2018


The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Mr George Weah, Sr. The inauguration is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 22 January 2018 in Monrovia, Liberia. Liberia and South Africa share strong economic and trade […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



