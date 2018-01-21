Minister Mokonyane to Represent President Zuma at the Liberian Inauguration

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Mr George Weah, Sr. The inauguration is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 22 January 2018 in Monrovia, Liberia. Liberia and South Africa share strong economic and trade […]

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...