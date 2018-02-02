Minister for Africa welcomes new European Union sanctions against South Sudan

New European Union sanctions have been announced today (Friday 2 February), targeting three South Sudanese former and current officials responsible for serious human rights violations and obstructions of the political process. Paul Malong, Malek Reuben Riak and Michael Makuei Leuth will now be subject to sanctions by all EU member states, effective immediately. This action […]

