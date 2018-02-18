Mohamed Ibn Chambas Concluded a Three-Day Visit to The Gambia

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded on 18 February a three-day visit to The Gambia. The objective of the visit was to renew UN’s engagement to support the authorities of The Gambia in their efforts towards the […]

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...