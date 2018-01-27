Morocco: Thousands in need of emergency relief as extreme cold and heavy snow batter communities in central Atlas regions

Heavy snow and unusual, extreme cold weather in January has cut off thousands from major transport routes in Morocco’s High and Middle Atlas regions, raising the risk of food shortages and dangerous living conditions for the affected communities. The combination of heavy snow and temperatures dropping as low as -5° C has caused water supply […]

