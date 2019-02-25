Alwihda Info
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Février 2019


National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) and Asia Pacific regions, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Operating and Financial Highlights – Revenue for the combined […]

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



