New ITFC Agreement of US$210 Million for key sectors to support economic growth and job creation in The Gambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, signs a US$210 million Framework Agreement with Government of The Gambia for financing over a 3 year period. The signing ceremony took place in Banjul on 16th January 2018, during the official visit of the ITFC CEO to […]

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, si...

