Nigeria: Over 30,000 people in acute need in Monguno, Borno state

Over 30,000 people who were forced to flee to the town of Monguno following renewed clashes that erupted in Nigeria’s Borno state in late December are in acute need of shelter, water, sanitation, food, protection, medical care and mental health support, warns international humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF). People’s immediate humanitarian needs… […]

