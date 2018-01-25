Alwihda Info
Nigeria set to vaccinate 25 million people, its biggest yellow fever campaign ever


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Government of Nigeria will launch a mass vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of yellow fever on Thursday (January 25) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners. More than 25 million people will be vaccinated throughout 2018, in the largest yellow fever vaccination drive in the country’s history. The immunization plan […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



