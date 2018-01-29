Nigerian primate to visit World Council of Churches

Most Rev. Dr Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, primate of The Church of the Lord, Aladura (Prayer Fellowship) Worldwide will visit the World Council of Churches (WCC) from 28-30 January. He will meet with WCC leadership at the Ecumenical Centre on 29 January, where he will deliver reflections as part of a prayer service in the chapel. […]
Most Rev. Dr Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, primate of The Church of the Lord, Aladura (Prayer Fellowship) Worldwide will visit the World Council of Churches (WCC) from...
Most Rev. Dr Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, primate of The Church of the Lord, Aladura (Prayer Fellowship) Worldwide will visit the World Council of Churches (WCC) from...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...