Novartis Foundation and Ghana Health Service Announce Successful Integration and Scale-Up of Telemedicine Program

– The Ghana telemedicine program,with the support of the Novartis Foundation, is now being scaled across the nation by Ghana Health Service. – Novartis Foundation and Ghana Health Service highlight the successful integration of the program in national health services as a model for multisector working. – National coverage of telemedicine services is expected to […]

– The Ghana telemedicine program,with the support of the Novartis Foundation, is now being scaled ac...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...