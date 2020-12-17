Alwihda Info
Official Inauguration of the African Migration Observatory


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2020


The shortcomings and scarcity of data on migration have limited the capacity of the African Union (AU) Member States to conceive coherent migration policies. Furthermore, the informal character of migratory movements, the porosity of borders and the complexity of the collection of data on human mobility at the continental level, going from and to Africa, […]

