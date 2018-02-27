Alwihda Info
Orange and Apigate will join forces to launch digital Application Programming Interface (API) hub in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Février 2018 modifié le 27 Février 2018 - 01:10


Orange ([www.Orange.com](http://www.orange.com/)), one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, and Apigate, a subsidiary of Axiata Digital ([www.AxiataDigital.com](http://www.axiatadigital.com/)), announced a new partnership to strengthen their respective API hubs as part of their mutual ambition to advance global digital transformation. Apigate and Orange’s new hub, Bizao (www.Bizao.com)… Read more on https://orange.africa-newsroom.com/press/orange-and-apigate-will-join-forces-to-l...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


