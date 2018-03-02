President Cyril Ramaphosa to Undertake Working Visits to Angola, Botswana and Namibia

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will on Friday, 02 March 2018, undertake working visits to Luanda in the Republic of Angola and Windhoek in the Republic of Namibia to hold consultative meetings with President João Lourenço of Angola and President Hage Geingob of Namibia respectively. […]

