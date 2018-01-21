President Zuma to Receive a Courtesy Call from President Kirr of South Sudan in Pretoria

President Jacob Zuma will today, 20 January 2018, receive a courtesy call from President Salva Kirr Of Republic of South Sudan at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlofu in Pretoria. During the courtesy call, it is expected that President Kirr will brief President Zuma on the political and security situation in South Sudan. In 2014 President […]

