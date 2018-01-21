Alwihda Info
President Zuma to Receive a Courtesy Call from President Kirr of South Sudan in Pretoria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President Jacob Zuma will today, 20 January 2018, receive a courtesy call from President Salva Kirr Of Republic of South Sudan at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlofu in Pretoria. During the courtesy call, it is expected that President Kirr will brief President Zuma on the political and security situation in South Sudan. In 2014 President […]

