President concludes productive state visit to China

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a state visit to the People’s Republic of China with whom South Africa has entered into several agreements that will enable economic growth and educational opportunities, among other benefits. One agreement alone – on investment and trade promotion between the two countries – carries a monetary value of approximately R14 […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a state visit to the People’s Republic of China with whom South Africa has entered in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...