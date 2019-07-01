Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

President of Guinea names Emirati expert as government advisor


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, issued a resolution, appointing Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, who also heads the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, as a special advisor to the Government of Guinea, to benefit from his vast expertise in digital transformation and development. He spoke high of Dr. Al Khouri’s achievements who was ranked […]

The President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, issued a resolution, appointing Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, who also heads the Arab Federation for Di...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/06/2019

Tchad : une commission créée pour les travaux d'avancement aux grades supérieurs (armée)

Tchad : une commission créée pour les travaux d'avancement aux grades supérieurs (armée)

Tchad : les candidats au baccalauréat s'amassent devant les listes de l'ONECS Tchad : les candidats au baccalauréat s'amassent devant les listes de l'ONECS 30/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de remaniement du Gouvernement

01/07/2019

Tchad : liste du nouveau Gouvernement du 30 juin 2019

01/07/2019

Tchad : des changements dans le nouveau Gouvernement de Déby

01/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH