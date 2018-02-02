President of Human Rights Council Appoints New Chairperson of Commission of Inquiry on Burundi

The President of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Vojislav Šuc (Slovenia), announced today the appointment of Mr. Doudou Diène (Senegal) to serve as a member and new chairperson of the Council-mandated Commission of Inquiry on Burundi. Mr. Diène, who has a distinguished career in human rights having previously served as Special Rapporteur on racism and […]
The President of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Vojislav Šuc (Slovenia), announced today the appointment of Mr. Doudou Dièn...
The President of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Vojislav Šuc (Slovenia), announced today the appointment of Mr. Doudou Dièn...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...