President of Zimbabwe Receives Credentials of Qatar’s Ambassador

HE President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa received the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non resident) to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Abdulla Hussain Al Jaber. HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the […]

HE President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa received the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the St...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...