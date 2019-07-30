Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Nigeria

We are saddened by the suicide attack on a funeral gathering that took place in Nigeria’s north-eastern Maiduguri State, claiming many lives and leaving several people injured. We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and offer our condolences to the people and Government […]

