Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, United States on the Occasion of the Republic of Sierra Leone’s National Day: On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I send my best wishes to Sierra Leoneans as they celebrate 57 years of independence on April 27. The United States and […]

Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, United States on the Occasion of the Republic of Sierra Leone’s National Day: On behalf of President Trump an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...