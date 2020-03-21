Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Public Notice on Novel Coronavirus


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mars 2020


The Ministry of Health ([MoH.gov.rw](http://www.moh.gov.rw)) requests the general public and especially travellers to take special preventive measures following the Novel Coronavirus outbreak confirmed by World Health Organization(WHO) which was reported in China, Thailand, Japan and the Republic of South Korea. The total number of Coronavirus confirmed cases have reached 205 to date including 3 deaths.… […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



