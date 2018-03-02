Rice Production: Dangote Inaugurates Multi Billion Naira Rice Processing Plant in Jigawa…Promises to End Rice Importation

The Dangote ([http://Dangote.com](http://dangote.com/)) Rice Outgrower Scheme in Jigawa State reached a turning point yesterday when the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote laid a foundation stone for the construction of a multi-billion Naira rice processing mill in Hadin, Jigawa state. The mill with a capacity to process 16 metric tons of paddy rice per hour, […]

