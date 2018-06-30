Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Kenya defeats Zimbabwe today in Nairobi during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup

On Saturday June 30, the Kenya Simbas played against the Zimbabwe Sables during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. In a hotly-contested game, Kenya beat its opponent Zimbabwe 45-36. Download the b-roll, and the photos: https://we.tl/mSr55U5pmj (911,5 Mo) Zimbabwe scored five tries and one penalty […]

On Saturday June 30, the Kenya Simbas played against the Zimbabwe Sables during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...