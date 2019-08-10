Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup

On Friday the Springbok Women played against the Lady Cranes during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In a one-sided game, South Africa thumped Uganda 89-5. South Africa dominated the match from start to finish with Uganda struggling to contain the Springboks. Rights Mkhari stole […]
On Friday the Springbok Women played against the Lady Cranes during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfr...
On Friday the Springbok Women played against the Lady Cranes during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfr...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...