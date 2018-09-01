Rugby World Cup: Kenya Simbas Repechage training squad named

A 33 man Simbas squad has been named to begin preparations for November’s Rugby World Cup repechage tournament in Marseille, France. The squad sees the inclusion of new faces Thomas Okidia, Ephraim Oduor and Elvis Namusasi. There is also a return for former captain Wilson Kopondo who missed the entire Gold Cup campaign while Curtis […]

