Second Libya Migration Working Group Convened in Tripoli


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IOM, the UN Migration Agency co-chaired the second Migration Working Group meeting in Tripoli. Launched last November, the Migration Working Group is one of six working groups created under the Coordination Framework for International Technical Cooperation with the State of Libya. The working group aims to coordinate technical […]

The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IOM, the UN Migration Agency co-chaired the second Migration Working Grou...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



