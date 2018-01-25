Secretary-General appoints Members of the International Commission of Inquiry for Mali

The Secretary-General announced today his decision to establish the International Commission of Inquiry envisioned by the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. He appointed Ms. Lena Sundh (Sweden), Mr. Vinod Boolell (Mauritius) and Mr. Simon Munzu (Cameroon) to serve as Commissioners and selected Ms. Sundh as Chair. Established at the request of the signatory […]

