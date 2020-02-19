Alwihda Info
Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Office of the Spokesperson The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎ Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States’ support for Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reforms and discussed opportunities for increased partnership. The Secretary and the Prime […]

