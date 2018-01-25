Security Council Press Statement on Mali

The members of the Security Council heard on 23 January 2018 a briefing by the Under Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on the situation in Mali. The members of the Security Council welcomed the renewed commitment of the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups to the expeditious implementation of all […]

