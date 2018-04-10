Seychelles: President Faure congratulates Prime Minister Viktor Orban on election victory

Following the re-election of Hungarian Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Viktor Orban, President Danny Faure has extend his congratulations following his and the Fidesz party’s victory. In his message, President Faure said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Orban Hungary will continue on its path towards even greater economic prosperity and development for its people. […]

