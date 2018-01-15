Seychelles: President Faure receives the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative for Eastern Africa to Seychelles

The President of the Republic, Mr. Danny Faure, met with the new United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative for Eastern Africa, Mr. Amado Philip De Andres, during a courtesy visit to State House this afternoon. The President welcomed Mr. De Andres to Seychelles and congratulated him on his appointment as the […]

The President of the Republic, Mr. Danny Faure, met with the new United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative for Easter...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...