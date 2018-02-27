Seychelles: Visa Waiver for diplomatic and official passport signed with Thailand

Following the accreditation of H.E. Mr. Cherdkiat Atthakor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Seychelles, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure and the newly appointed Thai Ambassador held a brief bilateral meeting and signed a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passports between the two countries. Ambassador […]

Following the accreditation of H.E. Mr. Cherdkiat Atthakor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...