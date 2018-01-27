Sierra Leone: Late Ambassador Timbo’s Emirati Project Kicks Off

The Government of Sierra Leone under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has over the years been mobilizing financial resources to finance water projects in the rural areas of the country from budgetary allocations and grants from its traditional development partners such as World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB). The Government […]

The Government of Sierra Leone under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has over the years been mobilizing f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...