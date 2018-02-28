Solar success in rural Senegal: “Seize the obvious”

Moustapha Sene is soft-spoken, but he is sure of what he’s doing, and has proved a rare knack for seeing the obvious. A company his family started 25 years ago, Sahel Gaz, has been transforming free air from the atmosphere to produce oxygen for local hospitals. The idea of converting nature into revenue while building […]

Moustapha Sene is soft-spoken, but he is sure of what he’s doing, and has proved a rare knack for seeing the obvious. A company his family started 25 years ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...